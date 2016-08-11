A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday after posting their worst fall in nearly seven weeks in the previous session, as continued heavy buying by foreign investors helped lift blue chips such as ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) even though overall sentiment remained cautious.

The broader NSE Nifty .NSEI closed up 0.2 percent at 8,592.15, after falling as much as 0.41 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 0.31 percent higher at 27,859.60, after declining as much as 0.28 percent earlier in the session.

Shares of cigarette maker ITC rose 2.1 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the previous three sessions, while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gained 1 percent after closing 2.6 percent lower on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)