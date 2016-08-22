Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares fell on Monday as state-owned lenders retreated after Urjit Patel was named as the next central bank governor, which was seen as reducing the prospect of rate cuts in the near term and as continuing a push to aggressively clean up bad debt.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 8,629.15, after falling 0.07 percent in the previous session.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.33 percent lower at 27,985.54.

The Nifty Bank index lost 0.43 percent, with State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank falling 1.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)