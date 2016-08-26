A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The BSE Sensex posted its worst week since early May on Friday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the day.

The Sensex ended down 0.19 percent at 27,782.25, posting a fall of 1 percent for the week, its worst weekly performance since the week ended on May 6.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.23 percent lower at 8,572.55 and was down 0.86 percent for the week, its biggest weekly loss since the week ended on June 24

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)