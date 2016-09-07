A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

India's broader NSE Nifty .NSEI edged lower on Wednesday after hitting its highest level in 18 months earlier in the session, as investors booked profit in recent outperformers such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC.NS).

The Nifty .NSEI ended down 0.28 percent at 8,917.95 after earlier rising to its strongest level since March 4, 2015.

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.18 percent to 28,926.36 after earlier hitting its highest since April 15, 2015.

Housing Development Finance Corp dropped 2.12 percent after the mortgage lender gained 7.4 percent in the last seven straight sessions.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)