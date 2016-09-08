A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares closed at their highest in 18 months on Thursday, tracking gains in regional equities, as better-than-expected Chinese trade data boosted companies such as Tata Steel (TISC.NS).

The benchmark BSE index .BSESN ended 0.41 percent higher at 29,045.28, while the broader NSE index .NSEI closed up 0.39 percent at 8,952.50, their highest closing levels since early March 2015.

Both indexes fell as much as 0.25 percent earlier in the session.

Tata Steel rose 3.3 percent while Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) gained 1.4 percent, tracking gains in global metal prices following positive Chinese data.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)