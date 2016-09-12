A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares fell more than 1.5 percent on Monday, tracking broader Asian markets lower, on revived prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as early as next week.

The broader NSE Nifty ended down 1.7 percent at 8,715.60 after declining as much as 1.89 percent, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.54 percent lower at 28,353.54 after shedding up to 1.9 percent earlier in the day.

Both the indexes posted their worst intraday fall since June 24.

Indian stock markets will be closed on Sept. 13 for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)