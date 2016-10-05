Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday to post their first drop in four sessions, as investors booked profit in recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd after the central bank cut rates on Tuesday.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.29 percent lower at 8,743.95, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.40 percent lower at 28,220.98.

The Nifty Bank Index closed 0.69 percent lower, after gaining 2.55 percent in the last three sessions.

(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)