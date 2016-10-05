Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday to post their first drop in four sessions, as investors booked profit in recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd after the central bank cut rates on Tuesday.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.29 percent lower at 8,743.95, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.40 percent lower at 28,220.98.
The Nifty Bank Index closed 0.69 percent lower, after gaining 2.55 percent in the last three sessions.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
NEW DELHI India's consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years, reviving a debate on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should revisit policy easing even as most analysts expect it to hold rates for the time being.