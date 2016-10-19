A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits in financial stocks, which led the declines, while heavyweights such as ITC Ltd also weighed on the indexes.

The Nifty Bank index snapped a three-day rally and ended 0.43 percent lower, with ICICI Bank down 1.9 percent and State Bank of India 0.6 percent lower. ITC dropped 2.6 percent.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended 0.22 percent lower at 8,659.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.24 percent at 27,984.37.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)