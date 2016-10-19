RBI outlines broad plans on $150 billion bank bad loan resolution
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) outlined on Monday the broad contours of a plan to resolve the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks.
Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits in financial stocks, which led the declines, while heavyweights such as ITC Ltd also weighed on the indexes.
The Nifty Bank index snapped a three-day rally and ended 0.43 percent lower, with ICICI Bank down 1.9 percent and State Bank of India 0.6 percent lower. ITC dropped 2.6 percent.
The broader NSE Nifty index ended 0.22 percent lower at 8,659.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.24 percent at 27,984.37.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
MUMBAI Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.