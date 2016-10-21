A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Friday, as investor risk appetite took a hit after a stronger dollar weighed on crude oil prices overnight and in Asian trading earlier in the day, with energy stocks dragging down both the indexes.

The Nifty ended 0.07 percent lower at 8,693.05, but rose 1.28 percent for the week.

The Sensex closed down 0.19 percent at 28,077.18, but ended up 1.46 percent for the week

Both the indexes posted their biggest weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 2.

The S&P BSE Energy Index closed down 0.82 percent. Reliance Industries Ltd ended 2.15 percent lower.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)