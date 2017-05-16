A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/FIles

Indian shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, with the NSE Nifty crossing 9,500 points intraday for the first time ever, as expectations of good monsoon rains eased inflation fears and bolstered the economic growth outlook.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.86 percent higher at 30,582.60, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.71 percent at 9,512.25 - marking a record closing high for both indexes for a second straight session.

