Brokers react while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.37 percent at 9,105.15, after gaining up to 0.86 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.32 percent lower at 29,319.10, after rising as much as 0.98 percent earlier in the session.

(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)