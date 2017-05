Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares rallied to their highest level in nearly 11 months on Monday, tracking a rise in global markets after strong U.S. monthly jobs data reassured investors about the health of the world's largest economy.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 1.74 percent at 8467.9, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 1.84 percent at 27,626.69, after both hit their highest since Aug. 20.

Banks were among the leading gainers, with the Nifty Bank Index gaining as much as 2.08 percent. Bank of India rose as much as 5.46 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd advanced as much as 3.62 percent.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)