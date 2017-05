A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares closed marginally higher on Friday, led by software firm Tata Consultancy Services after upbeat quarterly profit, but a revenue forecast cut by smaller rival Infosys weighed on the technology index.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.11 percent higher at 27,673.60. The broader Nifty ended up 0.12 percent at 8,583.40.

Both indexes lost more than 1.3 percent for the week.

Tata Consultancy Services ended up 1.79 percent while Infosys declined 2.53 percent.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)