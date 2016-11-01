India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
The Sensex ended marginally lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in technology stocks, which offset gains in financial and auto shares as investors braced for key corporate results announcements later in the week.
The BSE index .BSESN fell 0.19 percent to 27,876.61, while the Nifty .NSEI rose 0.01 percent to 8,626.25.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.