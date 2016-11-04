A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares hit their lowest level in nearly four months on Friday, posting their biggest weekly fall in five, as sentiment remained weak on growing uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

Drug makers were among the top losers after Bloomberg reported that U.S. prosecutors could file charges by year-end in a criminal investigation of generic makers over suspected price collusion.(bloom.bg/2e6cZjF)

The Sensex fell 0.57 percent to 27,274.15, after earlier dropping to its lowest level since July 8. It fell 2.38 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since the week ended Sept. 30.

The broader Nifty fell 0.6 percent to 8,433.75, after earlier hitting their lowest since July 11. It lost 2.37 percent in the week.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru