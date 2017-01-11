Oil slips on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday on concerns that output cuts by the world's big exporters may not be enough to drain a global glut that has depressed the market for almost three years.
Indian shares ended with gains for a second straight session on Wednesday, after hitting a two-month high, tracking Asian peers ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news conference later in the day in which he will outline his policies.
The broader NSE Nifty closed up 1.11 percent at 8380.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.90 percent higher at 27,140.41.
Both indexes hit their highest since Nov. 11, 2016 earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday on concerns that output cuts by the world's big exporters may not be enough to drain a global glut that has depressed the market for almost three years.
GURUGRAM, India Kaveri Shukla and her fiance are on a shopping spree ahead of their wedding next month. In just one week, the couple has bought home appliances ranging from a rice cooker to a refrigerator and is purchasing a new car.