Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended with gains for a second straight session on Wednesday, after hitting a two-month high, tracking Asian peers ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news conference later in the day in which he will outline his policies.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 1.11 percent at 8380.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.90 percent higher at 27,140.41.

Both indexes hit their highest since Nov. 11, 2016 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)