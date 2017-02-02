People react as they look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday after earlier hitting their highest in nearly four months as IT stocks such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services recovered after steep fall.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.2 percent at 8,734.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.3 percent higher at 28,226.61.

Both indexes earlier hit their highest since Oct. 6, 2016.

(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru)