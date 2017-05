Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares closed flat on Friday on caution ahead of the central bank's policy meeting next week, but indexes ended a second straight week with gains after the federal budget, aimed at accelerating economic growth, boosted sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.08 percent at 8,740.95, gaining 1.15 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.05 percent higher at 28,240.52, climbing 1.28 percent for the week.

(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)