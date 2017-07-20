FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends lower; Infosys biggest drag
July 20, 2017 / 7:14 AM / a day ago

Sensex ends lower; Infosys biggest drag

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), while investors await quarterly results from Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) due later in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.27 percent lower at 9,873.30, while the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.16 percent to 31,904.40.

Wipro shares closed 0.7 percent lower, while Reliance Industries ended down 0.3 percent. Infosys shares closed down 1.1 percent.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS) declined 2.9 percent after Reuters reported the airline operator has asked junior pilots to accept 30-50 percent pay cuts, or quit, as it looks to trim costs.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

