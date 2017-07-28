FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex falls; posts fourth straight weekly gain
July 28, 2017 / 6:30 AM / in a day

Sensex falls; posts fourth straight weekly gain

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after hitting record highs in each of the previous four sessions, as disappointing quarterly earnings weighed on bank and pharmaceutical shares.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.06 percent at 10,014.50, but was up 1 percent for the week. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.23 percent lower at 32,309.88, but was still 0.88 percent higher for the week.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and ICICI Bank Ltd fell 5.9 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, after reporting weak quarterly results.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru

