Sensex ends at record close; Eicher Motors leads

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016.

(Reuters) - Indian shares on Tuesday closed at their highest ever level for a second session in a row as automakers such as Eicher Motors Ltd advanced on upbeat monthly sales a day before a key central bank policy meeting.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.37 percent at 10,114.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.19 percent higher at 32,575.17.

The gains come a day before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.