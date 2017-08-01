FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends at record close; Eicher Motors leads
August 1, 2017 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

Sensex ends at record close; Eicher Motors leads

1 Min Read

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares on Tuesday closed at their highest ever level for a second session in a row as automakers such as Eicher Motors Ltd advanced on upbeat monthly sales a day before a key central bank policy meeting.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.37 percent at 10,114.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.19 percent higher at 32,575.17.

The gains come a day before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

