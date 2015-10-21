Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI India's stock markets edged slightly lower on Wednesday for a second straight session as a steep fall in Chinese markets revived global risk aversion, while caution ahead of key corporate earnings also weighed on sentiment.
The BSE Sensex ended 0.07 percent lower after rising as much as 0.5 percent before China's markets began their steep fall.
The broader Nifty shed 0.12 percent.
Indian markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
TOKYO Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen.