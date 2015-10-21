A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets edged slightly lower on Wednesday for a second straight session as a steep fall in Chinese markets revived global risk aversion, while caution ahead of key corporate earnings also weighed on sentiment.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.07 percent lower after rising as much as 0.5 percent before China's markets began their steep fall.

The broader Nifty shed 0.12 percent.

Indian markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

