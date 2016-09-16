India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
Indian shares ended higher on Friday, posting a third straight session of gains, as lacklustre U.S. data helped ease investors' fears over the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.43 percent higher at 8,779.85, after rising as much as 1.20 percent earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.66 percent at 28,599.03, after gaining up to 1.29 percent earlier in the day.
Both indexes, however, posted their first weekly loss in three.
Shares of state-run oil refiners such as Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) ended up 1.72 percent and 0.9 percent respectively, after the petrol price hike.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.