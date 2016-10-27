A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Sensex snapped two sessions of losses and ended higher on Thursday while the Nifty cut early losses to close flat, helped by a recovery in financials towards the second half of the trading session.

The indices were dragged down earlier in the day as shares in Tata group companies remained weak after the board of the salt-to-software conglomerate, Tata Sons, in a surprise move on Monday replaced Cyrus Mistry as its chairman.

The Nifty ended unchanged at 8,615.25 while the Sensex reversed losses to close 0.3 percent higher at 27,915.90

The Nifty October Futures closed at 8616.20 on the day of derivatives contracts expiry.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)