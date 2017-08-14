FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Nifty posts biggest gain in over a month
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IDBI Bank posts third straight quarterly loss; shares sink
Earnings
IDBI Bank posts third straight quarterly loss; shares sink
July wholesale inflation rate picks up for first time in 5 months
Economy
July wholesale inflation rate picks up for first time in 5 months
Memories of border bloodshed still fresh
India at 70
Memories of border bloodshed still fresh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 14, 2017 / 6:16 AM / an hour ago

Nifty posts biggest gain in over a month

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015.Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - The NSE Nifty posted its biggest daily gain in more than a month, recovering from a five-day losing streak, as investors saw those losses as overdone and as global markets gained amid dampened prospects of a U.S. rate hike this year.

The broader Nifty ended 0.86 percent higher at 9,794.15, its biggest one-day percentage gain since July 10.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.75 percent at 31,449.03, its biggest gain since July 19.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.