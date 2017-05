A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares gave up early gains to close little changed on Wednesday as investors booked profits, though gains in some recently battered stocks helped support markets.

They had posted their biggest gains in nearly three weeks in the previous session.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.01 percent to 26,210.68 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.02 percent to 8,034.85.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)