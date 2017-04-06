A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, paring early losses after the central bank kept its repo rate unchanged as it continues to guard against any potential flare-up in inflation and on an uncertain global economic environment.

The Sensex closed down 0.16 percent at 29,927.34.

The Nifty ended 0.03 percent lower at 9,261.95, after having fallen as much as 0.50 percent before the central bank's policy announcement.

The Reserve Bank of India will focus on draining excess liquidity from the system in the new fiscal year, Governor Urjit Patel said.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)