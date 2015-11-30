A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Indian shares closed little changed on Monday, ending the month with losses, as caution prevailed ahead of GDP data due later in the day and the central bank's monetary policy meet on Tuesday.

The Nifty ended 0.09 percent lower, posting a decline of 1.62 percent for the month.

The benchmark Sensex closed 0.07 percent higher, down 1.92 percent for the month.

