GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
MUMBAI Nov 15 India's services export receipts in September were at $11.23 billion, lower than $11.90 billion in August, provisional central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Import payments were at $6.8 billion in September, slightly lower than $6.86 billion in the previous month, data showed.
The Reserve Bank of India releases provisional aggregate monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of 45 days. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.44 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)