MUMBAI Nov 15 India's services export receipts in September were at $11.23 billion, lower than $11.90 billion in August, provisional central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Import payments were at $6.8 billion in September, slightly lower than $6.86 billion in the previous month, data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India releases provisional aggregate monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of 45 days. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)