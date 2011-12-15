MUMBAI Dec 15 India's services export receipts in October were at $11.46 billion, higher than $11.23 billion in September, provisional central bank data showed on Thursday.

Import payments were at $6.820 billion in October, slightly higher than $6.799 billion in the previous month, data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India releases provisional aggregate monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of 45 days. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)