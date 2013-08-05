(Adds dropped word "third" in first paragraph)
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE Aug 5 Companies in India's vast
services sector suffered a fall-off in activity for the first
time in nearly two years in July, according to a survey released
on Monday, hurting chances for a recovery in growth in Asia's
third-largest economy.
Coupled with a similar survey last week, which showed
manufacturing activity grew only a sliver, the latest data adds
to the Indian policymakers worries, as the central bank was
forced to put a pro-growth stance on ice last month in order to
prop up an embattled rupee.
The HSBC Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index
fell to 47.9 in July from 51.7 in the previous
month.
The latest PMI is the first time since October 2011 the
headline index has fallen below the 50 mark that divides growth
from contraction, and the lowest since April 2009, dashing hopes
of a quick turnaround for Asia's third-largest economy.
The service sector accounts for nearly 60 percent of an
economy that grew at a decade low of 5 percent in the last
fiscal year.
"Activity in the service sector contracted in July led by a
drop in new business, which also led to a decline in optimism
among the surveyed companies," said Leif Eskesen, chief
economist for India at survey sponsor HSBC.
The survey suggested firms were less optimistic about the
future as new business shrank for the first time in over four
years. That index fell to 47.8 in July, its first sub-50 reading
since April 2009, from 51.9 in the previous month.
The Indian economy is struggling with low growth, a record
high current account deficit and a weakening currency. And with
a national election due by May next year, there are concerns
over whether Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's minority coalition
government can find the strength to push through needed reforms.
Before the rupee's fall accelerated, the central bank had
been looking to ease monetary policy further in order to help
revive investment and put momentum back in economic growth. But
to defend the currency, the Reserve Bank of India squeezed
liquidity and increased short term interest rates.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the tightening measures,
implemented in mid-July, would be rolled back once the currency
market stabilises.
"While the RBI has to cater to the currency at the moment,
it will eventually need to cater more to growth as economic
activity continues to soften," Eskesen said.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)