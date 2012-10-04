By Ruby Cherian
| BANGALORE
BANGALORE Oct 4 India's services sector
expanded at its fastest pace in seven months as a spurt in new
business encouraged firms to hire more staff, a survey showed on
Thursday, suggesting the worst of the economic slump may be
over.
The HSBC purchasing manager's index for the
services sector, which gauges the activity of hundreds of Indian
companies, rose to 55.8 in September from August's 55.0.
A reading of 50 and above separates growth from contraction
and the index has held above the break-even mark since November
last year.
India's services sector makes up for over 60 percent of the
country's gross domestic product and a strong reading in HSBC's
survey augurs well for the economy, where growth has faltered in
recent months against the backdrop of political upheaval.
"Service sector activity grew at a faster clip in September
led by firm demand, underscoring (its) resilience," said Leif
Eskesen, an economist at HSBC.
"This further lifted employment, which helped businesses
keep up with orders."
The new business sub-index surged to its highest since
February allowing firms to hire more workers, and employment
touched a 15-month high.
But survey participants are now less optimistic about the
future. The sub-index measuring business expectations, a gauge
of what firms think conditions will be like in a year's time,
fell to 67.2 from 74.0 in August.
Policy measures taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European central bank to shore up their respective economies
have led to an increase in demand for Indian services. Still,
the fragile recovery in the U.S. and a dire euro zone economy
pose a threat to India's export dependant services sector.
Growth in Asia's third-largest economy languished near its
slowest in three years at 5.5 percent in the quarter ended June,
as the lack of reforms by New Delhi and high interest rates hurt
investment.
Determined to regain investor confidence and bring the
economy back on track, the government launched a slew of
reforms last month by slashing fuel subsidies and inviting
foreign investments in retail, aviation and broadcasting.
RISING PRICES
Prices also rose at a faster pace in September from the
previous month, the survey showed. That could further fuel wider
inflation in the economy where the wholesale price index rose to
7.55 percent in August after a temporary slip in July to a
three-year low.
Liquidity injections from the Fed and other major central
banks have in the past pushed global commodity prices higher and
resulted in rising inflation in emerging markets.
That could pose a complication for the Reserve Bank of India
which, although determined to fight inflation, may find the task
difficult.
"The RBI has limited room for policy rate cuts given the
persistence of inflation, although further progress on fiscal
consolidation and structural reforms may eventually pave the way
for some easing," Eskesen said.
A similar survey on Monday showed factory activity expanded
at a steady pace in September as new orders and output rose.
(Reporting by Ruby Cherian; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)