BANGALORE, June 5 Indian services activity expanded last month at its fastest pace since February as burgeoning new orders drove optimism to a five-month high, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The HSBC Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index , based on a survey of around 400 companies, rose to 53.6 last month from 50.7 in April. The April reading was the weakest since October 2011.

The headline index rose last month after three straight declines that took April's reading close to the 50 mark which separates growth from contraction.

Services make up almost 60 percent of Asia's third largest economy and a pick-up, although mild, will bring cheer after a survey on Monday showed manufacturing activity, weakening for months, grew only a sliver in May.

"Service sector activity picked up pace in May led by firmer order flows. Moreover, companies were more optimistic about the domestic and global economic outlook," said Leif Eskesen, an economist at survey sponsor HSBC.

New businesses poured in at a faster pace, according to the survey, which drove the business expectations index to 70.7, its highest since December, from 69.6 for April. However, it did not prompt firms to ramp up hiring.

Still, the services PMI will ease some concerns after recent data showed the feeble economic recovery still had many hurdles, and it will offer some relief to a government heading into a busy election period.

Government data released on Friday showed the Indian economy grew 4.8 percent in the January-March quarter from a year ago, from the 4.7 percent growth recorded in the previous quarter.

The resulting decade-low rate of 5.0 percent for the fiscal year ended March 2013 is a far cry from the near double-digit rate recorded until two years ago when India was widely expected to be one of the main drivers of the global economic recovery.

And to add to the woes, the HSBC Markit manufacturing survey that came out on Monday showed factory activity in April and May slowed to the brink of contraction, which likely hampered the feeble recovery seen in the January-March quarter.

Encouragingly, both the manufacturing and services PMI surveys have in the past few months showed cooling price pressures.

That should ease the Reserve Bank of India's concerns over inflation as it prepares for a policy meeting later this month, with the market speculating on whether it will make another interest rate cut.

"Inflation gauges eased further on the back of strong competition and moderating cost pressures. With growth still moderate and inflation softening, the probability of another RBI rate cut has increased," Eskesen said.

The central bank has lowered its policy rate by a total of 75 basis points since January, bringing it down to 7.25 percent, to try to help spur economic recovery.

But the RBI has warned that upside risks to inflation and a high current account deficit give it limited room for more monetary easing even though economic growth remains weak. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)