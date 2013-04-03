By Yati Himatsingka
| BANGALORE, April 3
BANGALORE, April 3 Growth in India's services
sector eased last month to its slowest since October 2011 as
order books filled at a slower pace, a business survey showed on
Wednesday, compounding problems for the economy after earlier
data showed manufacturing activity was also losing momentum.
The HSBC services Purchasing Managers' Index,
based on a survey of around 400 companies, fell to a 17-month
low of 51.4 in March from 54.2 in February.
While the headline PMI fell for the second straight month,
it has held above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction since late 2011.
Services make up nearly 60 percent of India's output and
were the lone bright spot in an otherwise sluggish economy that
likely grew at its slowest pace in more than a decade in the
fiscal year that ended in March.
The new business index, which rose an 18-month high in
January, also fell for its second straight month to its lowest
since November 2011.
"Growth in service sector activity slowed notably due to a
deceleration in new business flows. Even so, businesses remained
confident about the future," said Leif Eskesen, economist at
survey sponsor HSBC.
Strong overseas demand for Indian services has taken a hit
from renewed fears over the euro zone debt crisis, which could
add to exporters' problems and slow new outsourcing deals for
Indian software companies.
Still, firms were more optimistic about the future in March,
with the business expectations index rising a touch to 70.1 from
69.4.
A similar manufacturing survey on Monday showed that
cooling domestic and foreign demand dragged on growth at Indian
factories in March, with the sector expanding at its slowest
pace since November 2011.
The PMI services survey also showed costs rose at a slower
pace during March. Coupled with easing price growth, for
factories the survey suggests inflation will likely ease
further.
Wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, rose to 6.84
percent in February and although it has generally declined in
recent months, it is still above the central bank's perceived
comfort level of around five percent.
The Reserve Bank of India, facing intense pressure from
industry and government to loosen monetary conditions to arrest
the worst economic slowdown in a decade, has cut its key lending
rate twice so far this year by 25 basis points each time,
lowering the rate to 7.50 percent after leaving it on hold for
nine months.
However, the central bank warned the prospect of further
monetary easing is limited.
The recent uptick in headline inflation and a record-high
current account deficit limit the RBI's space for monetary
easing, despite pressure from a government facing elections in
2014.
