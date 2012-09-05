By Sumanta Dey
| BANGALORE, Sept 5
Indian private sector services
business expanded at the fastest pace in six months in August,
driven by the strongest growth in new business since February
and increasing optimism about the future, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for
services business, based on a survey of about 400 private-sector
companies, rose to 55.0 in August from 54.2 in July, marking
nearly a year of uninterrupted monthly growth.
Services, including government services like railway
transport, make up nearly 60 percent of India's economic output.
Stronger performance there could further dash already
receding expectations for more interest rate cuts from the
Reserve Bank of India, which is now widely expected to leave
them on hold this month.
The new business sub-index rose to a six-month high of 55.9
in August after posting 55.7 in July while optimism for future
business also bounced, registering its biggest monthly jump
since April. Any number above 50 represents growth.
The Indian economy grew by 5.5 percent in the quarter to
June on a year earlier, according to government data last week,
slightly better than expected and above the previous quarter's
nine-year low of 5.3 percent.
That suggested the worst of a growth slowdown that began in
the quarter to June last year may be over.
But much depends on conditions overseas. The euro zone debt
crisis, which appears to have driven it back into recession,
along with weak growth in the United States, has dampened much
of the export market for India.
Indian software firms, the face of the multi-billion dollar
outsourcing industry, have suffered the most from wilting demand
in Europe and the U.S. for new projects, leading to poor
corporate results last year.
However, some firms are expecting some support to come from
the many central banks around the world poised for more monetary
easing.
Tata Consultancy Services, India's number one software
exporter, announced in July that it expects this fiscal year to
beat the industry export revenue growth forecast of 11-14
percent set by trade body NASSCOM.
In an indication of expectations for better times, Indian
services companies added jobs at the fastest pace in over a year
during August.
The survey also showed prices rose at a much slower pace in
August. Input prices rose at their meekest pace since December
2009 while prices charged by firms increased at the slowest pace
in over a year.
But persistent high inflation overall in India is not likely
to ease any time soon, said Leif Eskesen, an economist at HSBC,
citing wages in particular.
"With inflation risks still lingering, partly on the back of
deficient monsoons, and policy inaction from Delhi persisting,
the Reserve Bank of India has little room and appetite for rate
cuts," Eskesen said in a statement.
India experienced inadequate rainfall this year in 13
regions, most of which are part of the country's agricultural
belt, according to official data, suggesting food price
inflation may accelerate.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed the RBI is expected to keep
interest rates on hold when it meets later this month and
economists only see a slight easing this calendar year.
Policymakers appear concerned about inflation.
Inflation eased to 6.87 percent in August from 7.25 percent
in July, but still remains well above the central bank's
commonly perceived comfort zone of around five percent.
Growth in Indian manufacturing eased to a nine-month low in
August as export orders fell for a second month, underscoring
the risks to the wider economy from Europe's debt crisis, a
sister survey showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Sumanta Dey; Editing by Ross Finley and Sanjeev
Miglani)