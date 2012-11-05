BANGALORE, Nov 5 India's services sector grew at
its slowest pace in six months during October as weakness in the
United States and Europe hurt orders and forced firms to hire
fewer workers, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting the worst
of the economic slump is not over yet.
Services make up nearly 60 percent of India's economic
output and any sign of deceleration darkens the outlook for
Asia's third-largest economy, as the sector has been the lone
bright spot through the downturn.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the
services sector, based on a survey of around 400 companies, fell
to 53.8 in October from September's seven-month high of 55.8.
Despite the two point month-on-month drop in the headline
services reading, the index has, since November last year, held
above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
"The services sector slowed in October, but remained firmly
in expansionary territory. Growth in new orders eased slightly
and firms scaled back the pace of hiring," said Leif Eskesen, an
economist at HSBC.
Recession in parts of the euro zone and stuttering growth in
the United States have dampened demand for Indian services,
forcing them to reduce the pace of hiring, the survey found.
The employment sub-index fell to a five-month low but held
above 50.
India's economy grew 5.5 percent in the quarter to June,
near a three-year low, held back by a weakening external sector,
policy gridlock at home and poor government finances.
GROWTH MOMENTUM
But over the past three months, the government has sought to
revive momentum with a series of reforms including raising the
price of subsidised diesel and opening up the country's vast
supermarket sector to foreign investment as well as aviation,
insurance and pension sectors.
Those modest steps have revived investor interest in India
and the survey found that the business expectations' sub-index
jumped to 68.3 in October from 67.2 in the previous month,
reflecting greater optimism.
The survey also showed that prices of services rose at a
faster pace in October, in line with the country's persistently
high inflation rate that has left the central bank with little
room to ease monetary policy to revive faltering growth.
Surging fuel prices and labour costs pushed input and output
prices sub-indexes to four- and three-month highs respectively,
the survey found.
"Inflation readings continued to tick up, with higher raw
material costs and solid demand keeping inflation pressures
firm," Eskesen said.
"The latter explains why the Reserve Bank of India remains
hesitant about easing monetary policy."
The central bank left interest rates on hold at its October
30 meeting as inflation accelerated to a 10-month high of 7.8
percent in September from a year earlier, despite calls from the
government and businesses for a cut to help the slowing economy.
(Reporting by Ruby Cherian; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)