* India services PMI slips to 54.2 in Feb vs 57.5 in Jan
* Biggest one-month drop in PMI since March 2012
* New orders growth slows, price pressure accelerates
BANGALORE, March 5 Indian services growth eased
off the accelerator last month as new orders failed to keep up
with January's blistering pace, a business survey showed on
Tuesday, although companies remained optimistic about future
business.
The HSBC services Purchasing Managers' Index,
based on a survey of around 400 companies, fell to 54.2 in
February from a one-year high of 57.5 in January. It was the
biggest one-month fall in nearly a year.
While the February PMI fell for the first time since
November, it has held above the 50 mark that separates growth
from contraction since late 2011.
Services make up nearly 60 percent of India's output and
have been the lone bright spot in an otherwise sluggish economy
that grew at its slowest pace in December in more than a decade.
New orders flooded in at their fastest rate in 18 months
during January but the survey showed the pace tailed off last
month, with the sub-index dropping to 55.4 from 58.3.
Prices rose at a faster pace than in January and with costs
also rising for manufacturers, that will keep upward pressure on
inflation.
"Activity in the services sector grew at a slower clip led
by a deceleration in new business," said Leif Eskesen, economist
at survey sponsor HSBC, in a release.
After cutting the repo rate for the first time in nine
months in January to 7.75 percent, the Reserve Bank of India
warned any monetary easing would depend on how quickly a high
current account deficit and inflation could be reined in.
The wholesale price index, which is the main index gauge,
has declined in recent months, most recently at 6.62 percent in
January. But it is still above the central bank's perceived
comfort level of around five percent.
The economy grew just 4.5 percent from a year earlier in the
quarter to December, government data showed last week, extending
a slowdown that began at the start of 2012 and cementing
expectations for decade-low growth in the current fiscal year.
In January the RBI cut its GDP growth forecast to 5.5
percent from 5.8 percent for the fiscal year ending in March.
While there is strong overseas demand for Indian services,
renewed fears over the euro zone debt crisis after inconclusive
Italian elections could put the brakes on exports and slow new
outsourced deals for Indian software companies.
Still, firms were just as optimistic last month as they were
in January.
(Reporting by Yati Himatsingka; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)