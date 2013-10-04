By Rahul Karunakar
| BANGALORE
BANGALORE Oct 4 Activity at Indian services
companies shrank at the fastest pace in more than four years
last month, suggesting the slowdown in Asia's third-largest
economy still has some way to run, a survey showed on Friday.
The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, slipped from 47.6 in August to
44.6 in September, its weakest since April 2009.
That marked its straight third reading below 50, the
threshold between growth and contraction.
It showed firms were less optimistic about the future and
were cutting staff as new business dries up.
The PMI also capped the worst quarter for the Indian
services sector - which accounts for nearly 60 percent of the
economy - in more than four years, stoking fears that growth in
the three months to September will be weaker than April through
June.
India's economy grew just 4.4 percent in the quarter to
June, its weakest quarterly pace since the first three months of
2009.
"Service sector activity contracted further in September ...
as tighter financial conditions and heightened macroeconomic
uncertainty weighed on growth," said Leif Eskesen, chief
economist for India at survey sponsor HSBC.
The PMI's new business index fell to 45.0 in September from
46.6 in August, the weakest reading since February 2009 and the
third month running that demand has declined.
Such weak demand augurs poorly for coming months, too.
An HSBC Markit manufacturing survey released on Tuesday
showed factory activity shrank for a second month in September.
Adding to economic woes, a ballooning current account
deficit has driven funds out of the country, hurting the Indian
rupee and pushing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to adopt
measures which effectively drained cash from the market.
Those moves raised funding costs for banks and companies,
creating a ripple effect that has crimped investment.
The weaker currency also pushed wholesale inflation to a
six-month high in August, prompting RBI Governor Raghuram
Rajan's surprise repo rate hike of 25 basis points to 7.50
percent on Sept. 20.
"Despite the weak growth backdrop, inflation readings held
broadly steady. This, in turn, supports RBI's stepped up efforts
to better anchor inflation expectations," said Eskesen.
However, economists in a Reuters poll taken last week were
split over whether Rajan will hike rates again at the central
bank's next policy review on Oct. 29.
