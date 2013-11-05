By Rahul Karunakar
| BANGALORE
BANGALORE Nov 5 Indian services firms recovered
slightly last month from the worst slump in over four years in
September but activity still shrank and a shortage of new orders
means a rebound looks some way off, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, rose to 47.1 last month from
44.6 in September, which was the weakest reading since April
2009.
But the PMI still lingered below the 50 mark that divides
growth and contraction for the fourth consecutive month and with
order books still shrinking, albeit at a slower pace, there is
little reason to expect a bounce back.
"The continued contraction in service sector activity is
testament to the dampening effects of the heightened
macroeconomic uncertainty, which is making businesses and
consumers more cautious about spending," said Leif Eskesen,
chief economist for India at survey sponsor HSBC.
"While activity readings may be stabilising, a notable
recovery is not in the cards for a while."
Although the PMI's new business index edged up to 48.0 in
October from 45.0 in September, it was the fourth month running
that demand has declined.
A manufacturing survey released on Friday showed factory
activity contracted for the third straight month in October as
order books shrank at a quicker pace.
Dwindling demand and investment has marked a worsening
outlook for Asia's third-largest economy in the last few months.
Indeed, forecasts for economic growth in the current fiscal
year were cut for the sixth consecutive time in the latest
Reuters poll and it is now expected to be well below the
decade-low rate seen in the previous year.
The HSBC Markit survey also showed there was no let up in
price pressures, suggesting India's inflation rate, which hit a
seven-month high of 6.46 percent in September, is unlikely to
ease for some time.
That will prevent the Reserve Bank of India from taking any
measures to shore up the ailing economy.
Last week, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan - a high-profile
former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund -
raised the policy interest rate for the second time in as many
months to combat fierce price pressures dogging the economy.
"Despite the weak growth backdrop, the RBI has to keep its
inflation guards up to address the lingering inflation
pressures," HSBC's Eskesen said.
