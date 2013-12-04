By Rahul Karunakar
| BANGALORE
BANGALORE Dec 4 The downturn in Indian services
activity eased slightly in November although a dearth of new
orders prompted firms to rein in hiring plans, a business survey
showed on Wednesday.
The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, nudged up to 47.2 last month
from 47.1 in October.
The improvement, coupled with the positive findings of
Monday's survey on Indian manufacturing, augurs well for Asia's
third-largest economy, which grew at a higher-than-expected 4.8
percent annual rate in the three months through September.
"Service sector activity remains subdued, but would at least
appear to be stabilising," said Leif Eskesen, chief economist
for India at survey sponsor HSBC.
While the services PMI reading was a little better than the
previous month, it has now spent five straight months below the
50 mark that divides contraction from growth, prompting firms to
freeze hiring plans.
The employment sub-index fell to 49.9 in November from 50.1.
Although the survey pointed to the softness in demand
leveling off, a complete recovery is still some way off.
New business in November fell at a slightly slower pace than
in October, but it was the fifth month running that demand has
declined.
For inflation, the survey showed a mixed picture, with firms
ramping up their prices faster despite some moderation in rising
input costs.
Wholesale price inflation rose to an eight-month high in
October - making it the fifth straight month above the Reserve
Bank of India's perceived comfort level of 5 percent - raising
the prospect for fresh rate hikes.
To try and control stubbornly high inflation, the Reserve
Bank of India has raised interest rates by half a percentage
point since September.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)