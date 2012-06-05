By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, June 5 India's services sector grew
at its fastest pace in three months during May, and firms were
more optimistic about the year ahead, a survey showed on
Tuesday.
HSBC's services purchasing managers' index,
compiled by Markit, rose almost two points to 54.7 in May from
52.8 in the previous month. It has posted an above-50 growth
reading since November. (Above 50 reflects expansion while below
50 represents contraction.)
The index measuring business expectations jumped to a
15-month high of 76.7 last month from 73.8 in April, more than
14 points above its March level.
"Activity re-accelerated, new orders came in at a faster
pace, and employment continued to increase. As a consequence
businesses were more optimistic about the outlook for the coming
12 months," said Leif Eskesen, economist at HSBC.
The latest PMI reading contrasts with weak GDP data last
week showing Asia's third largest economy grew at its slowest
annual pace in almost nine years in the three months to March.
Indian gross domestic product expanded at an annual 5.3
percent in the Jan-March quarter, a sharp slowdown from 9.2
percent growth a year ago, government data showed.
The slowing economy forced the Reserve Bank of India to cut
interest rates for the first time in three years on April 17 but
the central bank warned there was limited scope for more, a view
endorsed by HSBC's Eskesen in the light of the PMI data.
"While the more backward-looking GDP numbers suggest rising
growth risks and pressures on the RBI to cut rates, these
numbers suggest ... that there is no room for aggressive
monetary policy easing over the near-term," Eskesen added.
The latest PMI survey showed input prices grew at their
fastest pace in five months while the prices charged index was
at its highest level since January.
The services sector contributes about 55 percent of GDP and
any slowdown would have meant the economy was headed for a
bumpier ride through the year.
Worries about the health of the United States economy and
the euro zone staggering through a debt crisis have curbed
spending on outsourcing services by the western clients of
Indian software companies.
In the last few months, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd
, giants in India's $100 billion software and
back-office services sector, have forecast muted revenue growth
for the current financial year.
