BANGALORE Aug 3 India's services sector
expanded for the ninth straight month in July as new orders grew
at a steady pace but firms were less optimistic about the
future, a business survey showed on Friday.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the
services sector, which gauges the activity of hundreds of Indian
companies, slipped to 54.2 in July from June's 54.3.
The index for the sector, which makes up nearly 60 percent
of the Indian economy, has held above the 50 mark that separates
growth from contraction, since November last year.
"Service sector activity grew at a steady pace in July, with
growth in new orders and employment holding up," said Leif
Eskesen, an economist at HSBC.
The survey showed order books grew at the same clip as June,
prompting businesses to increase their workforces at a similar
pace as in the previous month.
But sagging demand from India's major trading partners
abroad - the United States, the euro zone and Britain - dented
hopes for the future among Indian companies in July.
The index measuring business expectations, a gauge of what
firms think conditions will be like in a year's time, fell to
69.5 from 72.9 in June.
Indian firms are also losing confidence because of the
government's inability to push through long-pending policy
reforms such as foreign direct investment in the supermarket and
airline sectors.
Economic growth which fell to its lowest in almost a decade
in the Jan-March quarter. India's economy grew 5.3 percent in
the three months to March - a far cry from the near double digit
rates before the financial crisis started in 2008.
Faltering economic growth prompted the Reserve Bank of India
to leave its repo rate unchanged at 8 percent earlier this week,
after cutting it by a more than expected 50 basis points in
April, as high inflation remained a concern.
"With inflation risks still lingering despite the slowdown
and policy action out of Delhi so far insufficient, the RBI has
little room to manoeuvre," Eskesen said.
India's headline inflation rate fell to 7.25
percent on an annual basis in June from 7.55 percent in May but
because of a faltering monsoon - key to volatile food prices -
that could pick up again.
In its latest projections the central bank also raised
inflation forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2013,
expecting the disappointing monsoon to impact
prices.
However, suggesting temporary relief, the input prices
sub-index of the PMI survey fell to its lowest since October
2011.
A pick-up in prices from here would weaken calls for policy
easing to help pull Asia's third largest economy back from a
slowdown.
Northern India suffered one of its worst blackouts in
history in the past week as power grids across a dozen states
collapsed, leaving over half of the country's 1.2 billion
population without electricity for days.
The July survey of manufacturing activity showed the sector
grew at its weakest pace since last November, hit hard by a fall
in export orders and a slump in output.
(Reporting by Ruby Cherian; Editing by Jonathan Cable and Eric
Meijer)