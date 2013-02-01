BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat
NEW DELHI Feb 1 Tax evaders deprived India's coffers of about 98 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) in service taxes during April to December 2012, a finance ministry official said on Friday.
"Of the 98 billion rupees, about 20 billion rupees have been recovered," Lipika Majumdar Roy Choudhury, member, service tax, said.
The department is making efforts to recover the remainder, she added.
Battling tax evasion has become one of the key agendas of Finance Minister P. Chidambaram as he looks to keep an already bloated fiscal deficit target to 5.3 percent for the full year. ($1 = 53.1900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.