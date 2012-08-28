MUMBAI Sesa GoaSESA.NS must shut its 280,000 tonnes per annum metallurgical coke unit in Goa after complaints of pollution by locals, a State Pollution Board official said on Tuesday.

"We have issued directions for closure of the coke unit of Sesa Goa," Levinsons Martins of the Goa State Control Pollution Board told Reuters.

The board has also called for a report from an environment ministry department on air and land pollution to be delivered in 7 days, the official said.

Shares of Sesa Goa extended losses by 3.73 percent at 180.45 rupees per share on output worries as a result of the requested closure.

