NEW DELHI May 1 Indian iron ore producer Sesa Sterlite Ltd said on Thursday it will not lay off 1,017 employees who were sent notices in January following a plan by the state of Goa to frame what it called a "transparent mining policy".

Earlier this month, India's Supreme Court lifted a mining ban in Goa, which was imposed 19 months ago to curb illegal mining. However, it capped annual output in the state at 20 million tonnes. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Malini Menon)