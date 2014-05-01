US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI May 1 Indian iron ore producer Sesa Sterlite Ltd said on Thursday it will not lay off 1,017 employees who were sent notices in January following a plan by the state of Goa to frame what it called a "transparent mining policy".
Earlier this month, India's Supreme Court lifted a mining ban in Goa, which was imposed 19 months ago to curb illegal mining. However, it capped annual output in the state at 20 million tonnes. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Malini Menon)
Apr 18 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,019.3 22,629.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad