NEW DELHI, June 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Greenpeace
India has admitted it failed to create a gender sensitive
environment for its workers, and apologised for its handling of
a sexual harassment complaint by a female staff member while
acknowledging the alleged rape of another woman.
The environmental group, which is already embroiled in a
legal battle with the government over questions on its funding,
said an internal review found lapses in how it dealt with crimes
against women and gender sensitivity in the workplace.
"Greenpeace India treats issues of sexual harassment and
violence seriously - and these recent allegations have shown
that we need to strengthen our internal processes and our
sensitivity training for staff and management," the group said
in a statement late on Tuesday.
"We are committed to a safe and equal workplace for all our
staff, where people are free to work and live without harassment
of any kind. As an organisation we haven't done enough to create
a shared culture of respect and sensitivity."
The organisation, which has been in India for 14 years and
has more than 300 staff, said it had accepted the resignations
of two male staff - one accused of sexual harassment and the
other accused of rape. The men were asked to leave on Tuesday
without serving their notice periods, it added.
Greenpeace said the two cases had not been reported to the
police as both victims, who have since left the organisation,
had refused to have their cases investigated.
The sexual harassment case came to light in December 2012
when a female employee made a complaint against a male colleague
but Greenpeace India's "internal processes failed" and it "did
not handle that complaint adequately," the statement said.
The victim has declined to have the matter re-investigated -
citing Greenpeace's initial failures and her lack of confidence
in the company's procedures.
Greenpeace also said it had received two separate sexual
harassment cases involving the same man.
The group said the case of alleged rape took place in 2013
but the organisation only became aware of it in February when
the victim left the charity. The victim refused to have the case
investigated, it said.
Greenpeace has set up a new internal complaints committee to
address previous failures and issued a "public and unconditional
apology" over its handling of the two incidents.
"We admit we have fallen short in the past and we have
initiated steps to improve the understanding and processes. We
have sought and will continue to seek the advice of experts in
this field," the statement said.
