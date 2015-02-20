NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indian
police are investigating claims that the one of world's top
climate change officials, Rajendra K. Pachauri, chairman of the
U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, sexually
harassed a 29-year-old woman, police and lawyers said on Friday.
The woman, who is a researcher at Pachauri's Delhi-based The
Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), claims the 74-year-old
Indian scientist began harassing her soon after she joined the
non-profit think-tank in September 2013.
Pachauri has denied the charges, according to a court order
sent to the Thomson Reuters Foundation by the public relations
firm acting on behalf by TERI. Pachauri's office said he was
unavailable to comment and his lawyers refused to comment.
"There are a few charges we are investigating," said a
police official, who did not want to be named.
The case comes at a difficult time as Pachauri is playing a
key role in the run-up to a crucial climate change summit in
Paris in December where world leaders are expected to agree a
new deal to curb global warming.
He is due to speak at an IPCC event in Nairobi on Monday and
attend a major meeting there for the rest of the week.
The IPCC, however, will elect a new chair at a session
planned for October and Pachauri, who was first elected as the
panel's chair in 2002, will not stand for a third term.
The lawyers for the woman, who cannot be named, said the
harassment included unwanted emails, text and WhatsApp messages.
Prashant Mendiratta, one of the woman's lawyers, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation that victim had asked Pachauri to
refrain from sending her messages, but that he had persisted.
Pachauri was granted a court injunction against the media
reporting the case on Tuesday. In the court order, Pachauri's
lawyers claim his emails, mobile phone and WhatsApp messages
were hacked and that cyber criminals accessed his computer and
phone to send the messages in an attempt to malign him.
"It is urged that the plaintiff is being targeted by various
vested interests," said the court order.
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court changed its decision
saying it had to keep "in view the liberty of the press" and
lifted the injunction against the media.
Pachauri has been been granted anticipatory bail by the
court until Feb. 23 which means police cannot take him into
custody until then. Sources close to Pachauri said that he has
given police access to his mobile phone and computer.
Pachauri has been the chair of the U.N. Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) since 2002, and is one of the
world's leading voices on the issue of global warming.
In 2007, the IPCC was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore for their part in
galvanising international action against climate change.
