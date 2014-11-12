MUMBAI Nov 12 India's central bank may have
tightened rules for the country's "shadow banks" this week, but
it has yet to tackle the complex problem of unregulated, "chit"
or small investment funds that serve hundreds of millions of
villagers and small businesses.
India, analysts say, needs to do more to get to grips with
the roughly 18,000 collective investment funds raising money
from small investors, often by promising exaggerated returns.
Although these funds are legally supervised by states, they
attract little scrutiny from the country's under-resourced
regulators. Meanwhile, both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and
the government are grappling with the practicalities of the
problem, and neither has indicated how they will tackle it.
Little data exists on how much money these funds have raised
from investors, but it adds up. A fund run by media conglomerate
Saradha Group in West Bengal state went bust last year, wiping
out as much as $3.7 billion in deposits.
The problem is accentuated as large banks are reluctant to
push into less profitable areas, leaving 41 percent of
households in India without bank accounts and an easy target for
chit funds.
"With newer scams coming up, it requires a combined
regulator approach and ideas," said Mangesh Kulkarni, analyst at
brokerage Almondz Global Securities. "The government needs to
take more steps, to decide which entity needs to come under
which regulator. I don't think RBI can take a call on its own."
Rules unveiled on Monday by India's central bank, demanding
more reserves and tougher rules on loans, cover the roughly
12,000 non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) that are registered
with the RBI.
These NBFCs play a key role in extending banking and credit
to areas that traditional finance cannot reach. But operating
alongside these are about 18,000 funds that are far less
regulated.
State finance officials say they have limited resources or
financial know-how to oversee these funds and say the country
needs to accelerate the availability of banking resources.
"We need a special intelligence collection team consisting
of bankers and skilled professionals who can gather information,
identify problems in financial schemes," said Arvind Srivastava,
secretary in the budget and resources division with the southern
state of Karnataka.
"Increased banking coverage where people do not have access
to banks would help," he added.
Meanwhile, a policy maker with direct knowledge of the RBI's
policymaking discussions said the central bank governor,
Raghuram Rajan, was debating the role the central bank could
take in regulating NBFCs not already registered with it.
"(Rajan) is apprehensive," he said. "We need more market
intelligence and greater co-ordination with other regulators."
