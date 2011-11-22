MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian shares provisionally ended up 0.71 percent on Tuesday, after eight straight sessions of fall, as investors covered short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 113.38 points at 16,059.48 points, with 17 of its components closing in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.71 percent at 4,812.35 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)