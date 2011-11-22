Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian shares provisionally ended up 0.71 percent on Tuesday, after eight straight sessions of fall, as investors covered short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 113.38 points at 16,059.48 points, with 17 of its components closing in the green.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.71 percent at 4,812.35 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.