MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian shares provisionally closed down 2.5 percent on Thursday as investors remained doubtful about domestic policy reforms and a resolution to the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 429.2 points at 16,447.66.

Investors sold positions in all but four of the main index's components.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 2.35 percent lower at 4,943.65 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)