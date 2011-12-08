Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian shares provisionally closed down 2.5 percent on Thursday as investors remained doubtful about domestic policy reforms and a resolution to the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 429.2 points at 16,447.66.
Investors sold positions in all but four of the main index's components.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 2.35 percent lower at 4,943.65 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.